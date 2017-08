Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc :

* Proposal to amend co's certificate of amendment of certificate of incorporation approved by stockholders at special meeting - SEC filing

* Amendment to increase authorized number of shares of company's common stock from 40 million to 150 million shares

* Board approved a reverse stock split of company's common stock at a ratio of 1:3 Source text bit.ly/2du5grs Further company coverage: