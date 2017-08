Sept 29 (Reuters) - TDC A/S :

* Achieves license for 4 blocks, each 2x5 MHz, in 1800 MHz auction

* Will pay total amount of 300 million Danish crowns ($45.09 million) for license

* License period is 15 years and commences on June 13, 2017

* FY guidance unchanged