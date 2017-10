Sept 29 (Reuters) - DMX Technologies Group

* Unit has commenced proceedings against winscom in shenzhen qianhai cooperation zone people’s court on 28 sept

* Proceedings for amount of us$1.2mln , being amount owed by Winscom to DMX HK

* Winscom - Shenzhen Winscom Industrial Company Limited Source text (bit.ly/2dtMkJJ) Further company coverage: