Sept 29 (Reuters): - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GlaxoSmithKline plc appoints Brian McNamara as CEO of GSK consumer healthcare

* McNamara succeeds Emma Walmsley who was last week appointed GSK CEO designate succeeding Sir Andrew Witty as GSK CEO

* McNamara is currently head of Europe & Americas at GSK consumer healthcare