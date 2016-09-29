FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Myntra appoints Dipanjan Basu as CFO
#IT Services & Consulting
September 29, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Myntra appoints Dipanjan Basu as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Myntra:

* Myntra appoints Dipanjan Basu as chief finance officer

* Basu moves into his new role at Myntra from Wipro, where he was the Chief Finance & Operating Officer for Wipro's Digital & Consulting Business Source text: Myntra, a Flipkart Group company, announces the appointment of Dipanjan Basu as the CFO. A seasoned leader with expertise in a multitude of Finance and Business functions, Dipanjan brings over 15 years of experience to the fore. He moves into his new role at Myntra from Wipro, where he was the Chief Finance & Operating Officer for Wipro's Digital & Consulting Business (Bengaluru newsroom)

