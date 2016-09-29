BRIEF-Myntra appoints Dipanjan Basu as CFO

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Myntra:

* Myntra appoints Dipanjan Basu as chief finance officer

* Basu moves into his new role at Myntra from Wipro, where he was the Chief Finance & Operating Officer for Wipro's Digital & Consulting Business Source text: Myntra, a Flipkart Group company, announces the appointment of Dipanjan Basu as the CFO. A seasoned leader with expertise in a multitude of Finance and Business functions, Dipanjan brings over 15 years of experience to the fore. He moves into his new role at Myntra from Wipro, where he was the Chief Finance & Operating Officer for Wipro's Digital & Consulting Business (Bengaluru newsroom)