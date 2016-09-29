FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mondadori unit Rizzoli Libri sells Bompiani business unit to Giunti Editore
#Publishing
September 29, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondadori unit Rizzoli Libri sells Bompiani business unit to Giunti Editore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* Its unit Rizzoli Libri has signed an agreement to transfer the Bompiani business unit to Italian publisher Giunti Editore

* Total price of the transaction amounts to 16.5 million euros ($18.52 million), of which 5.3 million euros are related to assets transferred to the buyer

* Board approves the plan on the merger by incorporation of the unit Banzai Media into Arnoldo Mondadori Editore

* The incorporation of Banzai Media is scheduled by Jan. 15, 2017; for accounting and tax purposes, it will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

