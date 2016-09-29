BRIEF-National Amusements Inc proposes combination of CBS and Viacom

Sept 29 (Reuters) - National Amusements Inc:

* National Amusements, Inc. proposes combination of CBS and Viacom

* National Amusements, Inc - believe that a combination of CBS and Viacom might offer "substantial synergies"

* National Amusements - tentative view is that "optimal structure" would be all-stock deal in which stockholders of each co would get shares in combined co

* National Amusements - none of Sumner Redstone, Shari Redstone or David Andelman will vote on board consideration potential CBS-Viacom merger

* National Amusements - believe any potential CBS-Viacom deal should be result of fair deliberation; any deal would proceed only if approved by each board

* National Amusements is not willing to accept or support any acquisition by a third party of either company

* National Amusements - not willing to accept any deal that would result in National Amusements surrendering controlling position in either CBS or Viacom