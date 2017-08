Sept 29 (Reuters) - Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Collaboration to study exon skipping treatment by Sarepta with co's oral NF-KB inhibition treatment in mouse model of DMD

* Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics announce a joint research collaboration in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

* Collaboration to explore a combination drug treatment approach for Duchenne muscular dystrophy