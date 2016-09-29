BRIEF-Jeep targets selling more than 1.45 mln vehicles this year-brand head
Sept 29 Jeep brand head Mike Manley tells journalists on the sidelines of the Paris auto show:
Sept 29 Dte Energy Co
* Expects to use proceeds from notes offering for repayment of short-term borrowings
* Files for potential senior notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon:
Sept 29 Jeep brand head Mike Manley tells journalists on the sidelines of the Paris auto show:
DETROIT, Sept 29 Electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees in an email to follow company policy of not offering discounts on new cars, responding to some investors' concerns about the practice.
* Shares rise as much as 8.2 pct (Adds executive comments and company background; updates share move)