BRIEF-5N plus inc intends to consolidate company's operations at Wellingborough, U.K.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - 5n Plus Inc

* Its intention to consolidate company's operations at wellingborough, U.K. with other sites within group

* Positive impact from these initiatives will be progressive reaching full potential starting in 2018

* Company will consolidate operations of DeForest-Wisconsin, U.S. and Fairfield-Connecticut, U.S. during first half of 2017

* Restructuring fees associated with these two initiatives are expected to be around $3.5 million with expected payback of less than two years