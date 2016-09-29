BRIEF-Inventergy announces agreement with Fortress Investment Group

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Inventergy Global Inc

* Inventergy announces agreement with fortress investment group

* Letter is non-binding, subject to execution of a definitive agreement between parties, which is expected within next 30 days

* Has not yet determined accounting treatment of this potential transaction on its financial statements in future periods

* Fortress will defer September 30, 2016 amortization payment and waive minimum liquidity requirements until October 30, 2016