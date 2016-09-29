BRIEF-Viacom files for two-part U.S. dollar offering of senior notes - SEC filing
* Viacom Inc files for two-part U.S. dollar offering of senior notes - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2dgTsKw) Further company coverage:
Sept 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* As of Sept 29, co entered privately negotiated purchase and exchange agreements, co agreed to exchange 6.7 million shares - SEC filing
* Also agreed to exchange $50.9 million of shares for 125,319 shares of 5.75%, 44,263 shares of 5.75% cumulative convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Sept 30 Australia has selected U.S. defence company Lockheed Martin Corp as its preferred bidder to supply the combat system for its new $38 billion fleet of submarines, the country's defence industry minister said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Assets at the largest hedge funds have dropped sharply, according to a new survey by industry data and news provider Hedge Fund Intelligence.