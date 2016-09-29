FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allergan issues statement on Namenda XR patent litigation following announcement of ANDA approvals
September 29, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Allergan issues statement on Namenda XR patent litigation following announcement of ANDA approvals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Company has not announced any earlier licensed entry dates

* Company has settled with all other Namenda XR ANDA defendants, including Lupin Limited and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc

* If district court ruling on patents is upheld, there is a possibility that generic entry for Namenda XR could occur

* Company will defend validity of the patents on appeal and believes that its arguments on appeal are substantial and meritorious Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

