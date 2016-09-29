BRIEF-Link Holdings's unit enters construction contract

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Li9nk Holdings Ltd
* Link Holdings-discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Construction Contract
* Principal entered into construction contract with contractor
* Deal for total consideration of up to IDR229 billion
* Contractor shall commence first stage construction works from commencement date
* Consideration will be funded by internal resources
* Contractor is PT. China Communications Construction Engineering Indonesia and principal is Duchess Global Ltd.