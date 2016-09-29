BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine to buy 60pct of Guizhou Tongjitang Pharmacy Chain

Sept 29 (Reuters) - China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited

* Business Update - Acquisition Of 60% Of Guizhou Tongjitang Pharmacy Chain Co. Ltd.

* Unit entered into an agreement with existing owners of Guizhou Tongjitang Pharmacy Chain Co. Ltd

* Deal for consideration for acquisition is approximately rmb87.72 million

* Consideration will be payable in cash and funded by internal resources of group

* Deal to acquire 60% of registered capital of target Source text (bit.ly/2d9YR9B)