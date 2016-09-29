BRIEF-GE Capital International to sell 115 mln shares in Moneta Money - bookrunner

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bookrunner

* GE Capital International is offering of about 115 mln shares in Moneta Money Bank, representing about 22.5 pct to institutional investors

* Assuming all offered shares are sold in the equity offering, GE will have a remaining ownership interest in Moneta of approximately 20 pct

* GE Capital International Holdings Ltd launches an accelerated bookbuild offering of Moneta Money Bank, A.S. shares

* Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan securities acting as joint bookrunners on offering