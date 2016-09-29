FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical enters into JV contract
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical enters into JV contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Fosun Pharma-voluntary Announcement - The Entering Into Of The Jv Contract

* Entered into a joint venture contract with Intuitive Surgical SARL

* Contract for proposed establishment of JV, Intuitive Surgical-Fosun Medical Technology (Shanghai) co in PRC

* Registered capital of JV company will be US$100 million

* Company shall contribute in cash (rmb) amount equivalent to US$40 million representing 40% of registered capital of JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
