BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical enters into JV contract

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Fosun Pharma-voluntary Announcement - The Entering Into Of The Jv Contract

* Entered into a joint venture contract with Intuitive Surgical SARL

* Contract for proposed establishment of JV, Intuitive Surgical-Fosun Medical Technology (Shanghai) co in PRC

* Registered capital of JV company will be US$100 million

* Company shall contribute in cash (rmb) amount equivalent to US$40 million representing 40% of registered capital of JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: