Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sendr SE :

* H1 sales up at 5.027 million euros ($5.65 million) (previous year 4.670 million euros)

* H1 net result -0.178 million euros / H1 2015: -0.255 million euros); EBIT at -0.470 million euros (previous year: -0.114 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)