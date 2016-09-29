FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ab Science announces update on masitinib
September 29, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ab Science announces update on masitinib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ab Science Sa :

* Announces the filing of masitinib in the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) to the European medicines agency

* Masitinib also received from european medicines agency (EMA) committee for orphan medicinal products (comp) orphan drug designation

* FDA approved first compassionate use of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

* EMA decision on registering masitinib in ALS should be known during second half of 2017

* Review process started on 12 September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

