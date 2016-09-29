BRIEF-Biophytis H1 net loss widens to 3.7 million euros

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA :

* H1 operating loss of 3.7 million euros ($4.2 million) versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 3.7 million euros versus loss of 1.7 million euros year ago

* Cash position as of June 30, 2016 of 6.9 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Phase 2b sara-interest trial is currently expected to begin in the first half of 2017

* Confirms its clinical development strategy