September 29, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biophytis H1 net loss widens to 3.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biophytis SA :

* H1 operating loss of 3.7 million euros ($4.2 million) versus loss of 1.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 3.7 million euros versus loss of 1.7 million euros year ago

* Cash position as of June 30, 2016 of 6.9 million euros versus 1.6 million euros year ago

* Phase 2b sara-interest trial is currently expected to begin in the first half of 2017

* Confirms its clinical development strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
