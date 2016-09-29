FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces negotiations for Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka)
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces negotiations for Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit imaging announces negotiations on a possible forward sale transaction of Belgrade Plaza (Visnjicka) by its subsidiary, Plaza Centers

* Plaza will be entitled to an additional payment of approximately eur 15 million upon opening of shopping center.

* Plaza will complete development of property and will remain as asset manager of operating shopping center for 12 months

* Plaza will receive up to eur 35 million from purchaser

* Construction of project is in advanced stages and shopping center is on schedule to be open in first half of 2017, is currently over 50% pre-let

* Expected transaction closure is in Q4 of 2016

* Upon completion of project, Belgrade Plaza will comprise approximately 32,000 SQM of GLA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.