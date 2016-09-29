BRIEF-Sensorion selects new drug for disorders with inner ear lesions

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sensorion SA :

* Sensorion selects new drug candidate, SENS-401, to treat vestibular and auditory disorders associated with inner ear lesions

* SENS-401 will also strengthen sensorion's intellectual property portfolio, and company has filed new patent applications to seek commercial exclusivity for SENS-401 until 2036

* Sensorion has decided to select SENS-401, instead of 218, as its final drug candidate for treating lesions of inner ear