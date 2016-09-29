FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-O Luxe signs deal to acquire Rich Cypress from Baohua Enterprises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - O Luxe Holdings Ltd

* discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of The Entire Issued Share Capital Of Rich Cypress Limited

* Purchaser entered into agreement with vendor and guarantor

* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire and vendor conditionally agreed to sell sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of target co

* Deal for consideration of rmb219 million

* Target co is Rich Cypress ; vendor is Baohua Enterprises ; guarantor is Huang Youzi , registered legal and beneficial owner of vendor Source text (bit.ly/2d9Y60w) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
