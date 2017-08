Sept 29 (Reuters) - DTE Energy Co :

* DTE Energy to build new electric generation capacity

* New energy generated will replace a portion of capacity from coal-fired plants DTE intends to retire by 2023

* Will invest between $1-1.5 billion in the new generating assets, expected to be completed between 2021 and 2023

* One project is expected to be on co's property adjacent to Belle River Power Plant in China Township, Mich Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: