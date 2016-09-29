BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy says received DoJ subpoena seeking information on accounting methodology - SEC filing

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy

* Says received DoJ subpoena seeking information on accounting methodology for acquisition, classification of oil and gas properties and related matters- SEC filing

* Also received DoJ, U.S. Postal Service and state subpoenas seeking information on royalty payment practices- SEC filing

* Says engaged in discussions with DoJ, U.S. Postal Service and state agency representatives - SEC filing

