Sept 29 (Reuters) - WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Signs a cooperation agreement with Tech Invest Group on developing and commercialisation of insurance projects, especially in early stages

* Earlier in Sept. Tech Invest Group accepted an offer to acqurie 70 percent of WDB Healthcare Sp. z o.o.