a year ago
BRIEF-China Fibretech updates on claims by customers
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 29, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Fibretech updates on claims by customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - China Fibretech Ltd

* It is noted claimants have requested company to settle compensation claims by 28 september 2016

* "highlight that resolution of abovementioned payment to claimants was not proposed to board for voting"

* Noted that said payment was approved by Wu Xinhua and Wu Dezhi in order to avoid further compensation and interest claimed by claimants

* Unit informed on 29 september 2016 that payment of compensation has been made to claimants on 28 september 2016 afternoon

* "highlight that resolution ... Above mentioned payment was not approved during teleconference on 27 september 2016"

* "due to uncertainties surrounding these claims, trading of company shares will continue to be suspended" Source text (bit.ly/2da3oc9) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
