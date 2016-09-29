BRIEF-China Fibretech updates on claims by customers

Sept 29 (Reuters) - China Fibretech Ltd

* It is noted claimants have requested company to settle compensation claims by 28 september 2016

* "highlight that resolution of abovementioned payment to claimants was not proposed to board for voting"

* Noted that said payment was approved by Wu Xinhua and Wu Dezhi in order to avoid further compensation and interest claimed by claimants

* Unit informed on 29 september 2016 that payment of compensation has been made to claimants on 28 september 2016 afternoon

* "highlight that resolution ... Above mentioned payment was not approved during teleconference on 27 september 2016"

* "due to uncertainties surrounding these claims, trading of company shares will continue to be suspended" Source text (bit.ly/2da3oc9) Further company coverage: