BRIEF-Dunkin' Donuts to launch ready-to-drink coffee in the U.S. in 2017

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dunkin' Brands Group Inc:

* Dunkin' Donuts to launch ready-to-drink coffee in 2017

* Says Coca-Cola Company will manufacture, distribute and sell product

* Will launch a line of Dunkin' Donuts branded ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee beverages in United States in early 2017

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Will equally share with U.S. franchisees its profits from sales of ready-to-drink coffee via outlets outside of restaurants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: