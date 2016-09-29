FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S&P upgrades Chesapeake Energy Corp. to 'CCC+' from 'SD'; Outlook negative; Proposed convertible notes rated
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P upgrades Chesapeake Energy Corp. to 'CCC+' from 'SD'; Outlook negative; Proposed convertible notes rated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Chesapeake Energy Corp. upgraded to 'CCC+' from 'SD'; Outlook negative; Proposed convertible notes rated

* S&P on Chesapeake Energy - Upgrade reflects improving liquidity and our expectation that its credit measures will strengthen over the next 12-18 months

* S&P on Chesapeake - Negative rating outlook reflects co's still-high debt leverage, expectation for significant negative free cash flow

* S&P on Chesapeake - Negative rating outlook also reflects co's heavy, albeit much improved, debt maturity schedule through 2019 Source text: [bit.ly/2cOpfmN] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.