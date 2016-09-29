BRIEF-S&P upgrades Chesapeake Energy Corp. to 'CCC+' from 'SD'; Outlook negative; Proposed convertible notes rated

Sept 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P - Chesapeake Energy Corp. upgraded to 'CCC+' from 'SD'; Outlook negative; Proposed convertible notes rated

* S&P on Chesapeake Energy - Upgrade reflects improving liquidity and our expectation that its credit measures will strengthen over the next 12-18 months

* S&P on Chesapeake - Negative rating outlook reflects co's still-high debt leverage, expectation for significant negative free cash flow

* S&P on Chesapeake - Negative rating outlook also reflects co's heavy, albeit much improved, debt maturity schedule through 2019 Source text: [bit.ly/2cOpfmN] Further company coverage: