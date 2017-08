Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. HHS:

* First potential antidote to treat life-threatening effects of chlorine inhalation to be developed by U.S. Department of Health, Radikal Therapeutics

* Contract between Department of health, Human Services' office of ASPR, Radikal Therapeutics Inc is for two years, worth $15.9 million Source text - bit.ly/2duUAZO