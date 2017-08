Sept 29 (Reuters) - Metlife Inc

* On september 27, adopted amendments to company's by-laws - sec filing

* Amendments to by-laws designating delaware exclusive forum for derivative suits or shareholder actions claiming a breach of fiduciary duty

* Shareholders approved proposal to advise co to adopt by-law provision at annual meeting, with over 68% of shares cast in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: