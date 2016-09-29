BRIEF-GE Capital International sells 125 mln shares in Moneta

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ge Capital International Holdings Ltd -

* GE Capital International Holdings Limited completes accelerated bookbuild offering of Moneta Money Bank, A.S. Shares

* Sold 125.0m shares in Moneta Money Bank equal to approximately 24.5 percent of the share capital of Moneta

* Offer price moneta shares was czk 75 per share, with gross proceeds to ge of approximately czk 9.4 billion

* Following completion of equity offering, co will have remaining ownership interest of about 18 percent in Moneta