BRIEF-Enbridge inc. Announces $1.075-billion sale of South Prairie region assets

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge Inc says closing of transaction is expected to occur around end of Q4 of 2016

* Transaction is accretive to Fund Group's available cash flow from operations on a per unit basis

* Assets divested on thursday do not include bakken expansion pipeline

* An affiliate of Enbridge income fund entered into an agreement for sale of fund's liquids pipelines assets in south prairie region to tundra energy marketing

* Announces $1.075 Billion sale of South Prairie region assets

* As part of purchase and sale agreement, shipper commercial arrangements and contracts are expected to remain in place

* Assets being sold are liquids pipelines and related facilities in Southeast Saskatchewan and Southwest Manitoba

* Expected that crude oil and NGL volumes delivered from assets will continue to flow onto enbridge mainline at Cromer

* As part of purchase and sale agreement, shipper commercial arrangements and contracts are expected to remain in place