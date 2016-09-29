FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Enbridge inc. Announces $1.075-billion sale of South Prairie region assets
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enbridge inc. Announces $1.075-billion sale of South Prairie region assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge Inc says closing of transaction is expected to occur around end of Q4 of 2016

* Transaction is accretive to Fund Group's available cash flow from operations on a per unit basis

* Assets divested on thursday do not include bakken expansion pipeline

* An affiliate of Enbridge income fund entered into an agreement for sale of fund's liquids pipelines assets in south prairie region to tundra energy marketing

* Assets do not include Bakken expansion pipeline

* Announces $1.075 Billion sale of South Prairie region assets

* As part of purchase and sale agreement, shipper commercial arrangements and contracts are expected to remain in place

* Assets being sold are liquids pipelines and related facilities in Southeast Saskatchewan and Southwest Manitoba

* Expected that crude oil and NGL volumes delivered from assets will continue to flow onto enbridge mainline at Cromer

* As part of purchase and sale agreement, shipper commercial arrangements and contracts are expected to remain in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.