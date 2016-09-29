BRIEF-Unilife reached a preliminary estimate that it expects to record non-cash charge

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Unilife Corp

* Expects to record a non-cash charge in company's q3 ended march 31, 2016 - sec filing

* Does not believe that there has been any impairment to goodwill as a result of circumstances that caused impairment

* Reached a reliminary estimate that it expects to record non-cash charge totaling about $26 million for impairment of certain long-lived assets

* Unilife corp says also expects to incur charges that could impact cash related to certain supplier contract terminations