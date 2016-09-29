BRIEF-BB&T announces settlement resolving FHA-Insured mortgage issues

Sept 29 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp :
* BB&T announces settlement resolving FHA-insured mortgage issues
* Settlement will have no negative effect on BB&T's financial condition or results of operations
* Inquiry was settled for $83 million without any admission of liability to avoid cost and uncertainty of potential litigation
* In a related matter, BB&T is pursuing a potential recovery of approximately $70 million
* Reached agreement with U.S. DOJ settling legacy mortgage matters involving origination of mortgage loans insured by U.S. Department of Housing