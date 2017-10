Sept 29 (Reuters) - United Airlines

* United Airlines says entered into Note Purchase Agreement, dated as of September 27, 2016 - SEC filing

* United Airlines says Note Purchase Agreement provides for future issuance by company of equipment notes in aggregate principal amount of $919,593,000

* United Airlines says agreement to finance 13 new Boeing aircraft scheduled for delivery between December 2016 and June 2017 Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2dD41Hb]