MOVES-Credit Suisse, Northern Trust, AXA Investment, Unigestion
Sept 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Sept 29 (Reuters) -
* Melodious Investments Company Limited's director Jilun He - intends to appoint several candidates to board of directors of Ensync Inc - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/2dD9PjP Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 International Game Technology has agreed to pay a $500,000 penalty for firing an employee for telling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the casino-gaming company's financial statements might be distorted, the SEC said on Thursday.
Sept 29 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is in talks to buy NXP Semiconductors NV in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.