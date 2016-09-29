BRIEF-Enanta Pharmaceuticals to present data on RSV inhibitor at annual RSV conference

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Presents data on a novel non-fusion inhibitor of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at the 10th annual respiratory syncytial virus conference

* Further, EP-023938 maintained antiviral potency across all clinical isolates tested as well as virus that was resistant to fusion inhibitors

* Says lead compound shows promising anti-viral activity in rsv-A and rsv-B

* Says plans to continue evaluation of EP-023938 as a potential development candidate for RSV