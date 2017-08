Sept 29 (Reuters) - Total System

* Total System Services Inc says John Shlonsky, senior executive vice president of TSYS, and president of TSYS' merchant services segment, has resigned

* Total System Services Inc says a search has begun for Shlonsky's replacement

* In interim, Pamela Joseph, TSYS' president and chief operating officer, will assume leadership responsibilities for merchant segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: