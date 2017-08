Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dextera Surgical Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Expects to submit the annual report on form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2016, on or before October 13, 2016

* Additional time is required to resolve accounting issues related to financial information required for the form 10-K Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cZr4dT) Further company coverage: