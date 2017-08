Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae

* Gross mortgage portfolio increased at a compound annualized rate of 9.1 percent in August

* The multifamily serious delinquency rate decreased one basis point to 0.07 percent in August

* Book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 3.8 percent in August

* The conventional single-family serious delinquency rate decreased six basis points to 1.24 percent in August Source text for Eikon: