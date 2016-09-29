FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
September 29, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alcoa board approves separation of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc

* Separation date to be November 1, 2016

* Distribution ratio of Alcoa Corporation common stock set

* Michael Morris will become non-executive chairman of Alcoa Corporation

* In connection with distribution, on Nov 1, co will change its name to Arconic Inc. And its ticker symbol on New York Stock Exchange to ARNC

* Alcoa Inc. Board of directors approves separation of company

* Alcoa Inc says distribution ratio of Alcoa Corporation common stock set

* Upon separation, Klaus Kleinfeld will serve as arconic chairman and CEO

* Roy Harvey, current group president of Alcoa Global Primary Products Business, will be CEO upon separation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

