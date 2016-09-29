BRIEF- Each of Cintas and G&K Services received a request for additional information from FTC

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Cintas Corp

* On September 29, 2016, each of Cintas and G&K Services received a request for additional information and documentary material from FTC

* FTC's "second request" has effect of extending waiting period applicable to consummation of merger until 30th day after substantial compliance

* Says a "second request" is a routine part of FTC's review of proposed transactions - SEC filing

* Cintas Corp says parties expect merger to be completed not later than Q2 of calendar year 2017