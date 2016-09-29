FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altagas North Pine Liquids separation facility receives permit from B.C. Oil and gas commission
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 8:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altagas North Pine Liquids separation facility receives permit from B.C. Oil and gas commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Altagas Ltd

* Altagas North Pine Liquids separation facility receives permit from B.C. Oil and gas commission

* North Pine Facility will handle up to 20,000 bbls/d of c5+

* Continues to develop two liquids supply lines connecting alaska highway truck terminal to north pine facility

* Altagas expects to reach a final investment decision on north pine facility in Q4 of 2016

* North pine facility will have capacity to process up to 20,000 bbls/d of c3+

* North pine facility and two liquids supply lines are expected to cost approximately $190 to $210 million

* Altagas Ltd says facility is expected that North Pine Facility will be connected to existing Altagas infrastructure in region

* Submitted an application to BCOGC at end of August for permitting of liquids supply lines and expects to receive regulatory approval in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

