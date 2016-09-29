FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Och-Ziff reaches settlements with DoJ and SEC to resolve FCPA investigation
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Och-Ziff reaches settlements with DoJ and SEC to resolve FCPA investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Ziff reaches settlements with U.S. Department Of Justice and u.S. Securities And Exchange Commission to resolve FCPA investigation

* Settlement clears way for Och-Ziff to continue investing on behalf of its clients

* Ziff - penalty amount will be paid using cash on hand and an investment of up to $400 million made by certain of firm's partners through a perpetual preferred stock offering

* Says firm has also bolstered its system of checks and balances by forming a business risk committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
