a year ago
BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp received commitments to extend maturity date of $2.98 billion amended
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp received commitments to extend maturity date of $2.98 billion amended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp

* Received commitments to extend maturity date of $2.98 billion amended and restated credit agreement dated as of October 13, 2013

* $70 million of the commitments under credit agreement will mature on january 15, 2021

* Says as a result, $2.84 bln of commitments under credit agreement will mature on january 15, 2022 - SEC filing

* Computer sciences corp says another $70 million of commitments under credit agreement will mature on January 15, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

