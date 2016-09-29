BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp received commitments to extend maturity date of $2.98 billion amended

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp
* Received commitments to extend maturity date of $2.98 billion amended and restated credit agreement dated as of October 13, 2013
* $70 million of the commitments under credit agreement will mature on january 15, 2021
* Says as a result, $2.84 bln of commitments under credit agreement will mature on january 15, 2022 - SEC filing
* Computer sciences corp says another $70 million of commitments under credit agreement will mature on January 15, 2020