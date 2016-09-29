FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tundra energy marketing limited to acquire the south east Saskatchewan pipeline system from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tundra energy marketing limited to acquire the south east Saskatchewan pipeline system from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tundra Energy Marketing

* After closing of transaction, will handle over 250,000 barrels per day of crude oil production from Saskatchewan,Manitoba, North Dakota

* Will also continue to have over 600,000 barrels of crude oil storage capacity, ability to load unit trains for its customers at cromer

* Tundra Energy Marketing Limited to acquire the South East Saskatchewan Pipeline System from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

* All employees of Enbridge working on se Saskatchewan System are expected to join teml following closing of transaction Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.