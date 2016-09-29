BRIEF-Tundra energy marketing limited to acquire the south east Saskatchewan pipeline system from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tundra Energy Marketing

* After closing of transaction, will handle over 250,000 barrels per day of crude oil production from Saskatchewan,Manitoba, North Dakota

* Will also continue to have over 600,000 barrels of crude oil storage capacity, ability to load unit trains for its customers at cromer

* Tundra Energy Marketing Limited to acquire the South East Saskatchewan Pipeline System from Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc.

* All employees of Enbridge working on se Saskatchewan System are expected to join teml following closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: