a year ago
September 29, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quantenna Communications files for an IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Quantenna Communications Inc:

* Files for an IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing

* Quantenna communications says it intends to apply to list its common stock under the symbol "QTNA"

* Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Needham & Company are underwriters to the IPO

* William Blair, Roth Capital Partners are also underwriters to the IPO

* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dv6x6p) Further company coverage: [Quantenna Communications]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
