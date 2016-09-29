BRIEF-Quantenna Communications files for an IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC Filing

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Quantenna Communications Inc:

* Files for an IPO of up to $100 million - SEC Filing

* Quantenna communications says it intends to apply to list its common stock under the symbol "QTNA"

* Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Needham & Company are underwriters to the IPO

* William Blair, Roth Capital Partners are also underwriters to the IPO

* William Blair, Roth Capital Partners are also underwriters to the IPO