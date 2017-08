Sept 29 (Reuters) - Alcoa Inc:

* Declared dividends on its $3.75 cumulative preferred stock and on its common stock.

* Declared quarterly common stock dividend of 9 cents per share, payable November 25, 2016

* Following completion of separation, board of directors of each company will review and determine dividend policy of each company.

* Dividend declared on class a stock is 93.75 cents per share of class a stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: