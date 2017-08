Sept 30 (Reuters) - Enero Group Ltd -

* Acquisition of eastwick communications-egg.ax

* Unit announced acquisition of Eastwick Communications

* Purchase price comprises an initial cash payment of US$5 million

* Acquisition of Eastwick is expected to be accretive to Enero's earnings per share over next 12 months

* Initial payment was funded from Enero's existing cash reserves